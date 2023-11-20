DC Investments Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DC Investments Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

