Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 177 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,566 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $17,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $498,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDX traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.74. 523,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,165. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

