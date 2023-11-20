Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.13. The company had a trading volume of 373,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.40 and a 200 day moving average of $248.37. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

