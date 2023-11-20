CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,453 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

