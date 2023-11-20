Critical Comparison: FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) & Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FDM Group and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FDM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyndryl 0 2 1 0 2.33

Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.33%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than FDM Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FDM Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kyndryl $16.83 billion 0.25 -$1.38 billion ($4.95) -3.72

This table compares FDM Group and Kyndryl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FDM Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares FDM Group and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FDM Group N/A N/A N/A Kyndryl -6.69% -11.38% -1.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kyndryl beats FDM Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FDM Group

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.