Contrasting SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) & Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF)

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) and Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SNC-Lavalin Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SNC-Lavalin Group pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Badger Infrastructure Solutions pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SNC-Lavalin Group and Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A $1.89 17.00 Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A N/A $1.28 21.72

Analyst Recommendations

SNC-Lavalin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Badger Infrastructure Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SNC-Lavalin Group and Badger Infrastructure Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNC-Lavalin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Badger Infrastructure Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus price target of $32.36, indicating a potential upside of 0.83%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 36.09%. Given Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Badger Infrastructure Solutions is more favorable than SNC-Lavalin Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of SNC-Lavalin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Badger Infrastructure Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SNC-Lavalin Group and Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A Badger Infrastructure Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Badger Infrastructure Solutions beats SNC-Lavalin Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction management services for clients across the nuclear life cycle; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, including power plants, water supply and treatment systems, and desalination plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit, and mining and metallurgy project. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was founded in 1911 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal. It also provides pipeline excavation services for pipeline crossing and tie-in, hydro probing, utility conflict, and oil and fuel spill applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications. In addition, the company offers anode installation, emergency response, and potholing services; designs, engineers, and supplies excavation shoring systems; pole and piling holes services for utility, traffic signal, and transmission pole holes, as well as light standard and sign post holes; pole removals; end-bearing, pilot holes for friction, and spread footing piles; well monitor installations applications; and tanks and tank cleaning services. It serves the aggregate, construction, engineering, industrial, mining, oil and gas, power generation, transportation, and utility industries, as well as railway hydrovac services. The company was formerly known as Badger Daylighting Ltd. and changed its name to Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. in May 2021. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

