Contrasting Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) & Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) and Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Genscript Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $46.93 million 32.54 -$239.48 million ($1.46) -4.83 Genscript Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genscript Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

57.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Genscript Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 Genscript Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 58.19%. Given Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Recursion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genscript Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Genscript Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -617.74% -64.20% -44.56% Genscript Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genscript Biotech beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer; REC-64151 for the treatment of immune checkpoint resistance; and Anti-PD-(L)1, an orally bioavailable small molecule to improve sensitivity to immune checkpoint inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer and additional tumors. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Genscript Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy. The Life Science Services and Products segment provides products and services in various categories, including gene synthesis and molecular cloning, oligonucleotide synthesis, protein engineering, peptide synthesis, antibody development, molecular diagnostics tools, and genome editing materials for use in basic biology studies, pharmaceutical and drug discovery, disease diagnostics and vaccine, agriculture, environmental studies, and food industry. The Biologics Development Services segment offers various services, such as antibody drug discovery, antibody drug pre-clinical and clinical development, plasmid and virus pre-clinical development, and plasmid and virus clinical development for therapeutic antibodies, as well as gene and cell therapy development and biologics discovery and development services for pharmaceutical, biotech, government, and academic customers. The Industrial Synthetic Biology Products segment constructs non-pathogenic microbial strains; and develops and produces industrial enzymes for food processing, feed, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. The Cell Therapy segment discovers and develops chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors. The company also offers neoantigen peptides and peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients. Genscript Biotech Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.