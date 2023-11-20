Contrasting Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Hippo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $6.56 billion 2.41 -$486.00 million $10.57 9.54 Hippo $119.70 million 1.61 -$333.40 million ($12.60) -0.64

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hippo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cincinnati Financial. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 17.12% 7.41% 2.60% Hippo -162.32% -58.91% -18.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Financial and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 0 4 4 0 2.50 Hippo 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus price target of $116.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Hippo has a consensus price target of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 115.30%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Cincinnati Financial.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats Hippo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowner insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. It also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

