Comparing Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volcon has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 13,586.13%. Given Volcon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor 6.15% 10.40% 3.67% Volcon -1,688.39% -1,201.17% -256.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Volcon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $99.77 billion 0.19 $5.16 billion $27.52 3.23 Volcon $4.55 million 0.33 -$34.24 million ($9.19) -0.02

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyundai Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hyundai Motor beats Volcon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

