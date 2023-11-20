Comparing Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 9.66% 10.94% 2.74% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 9 3 0 2.25 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dominion Energy and Commerce Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dominion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $50.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -3.17, indicating that its stock price is 417% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy and Commerce Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $17.17 billion 2.28 $994.00 million $1.96 23.86 Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Commerce Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas sales, transportation, gathering, storage, and distribution operations in Ohio, North Carolina, Utah, southwestern Wyoming, and southeastern Idaho that serve approximately 3.0 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. It also has nonregulated renewable natural gas facilities in operation. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 782,000 customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 435,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and solar generation facility development operations; and gas transportation, LNG import, and storage operations, as well as in the liquefaction facility. As of December 31, 2022, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 31.0 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 78,500 miles of electric distribution lines; and 93,500 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

