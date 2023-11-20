CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Peel Hunt lowered CMC Markets to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

CMCX opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £260.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.67 and a beta of 0.50. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 89.50 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 254 ($3.12). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,666.67%.

In related news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($367.83). In other news, insider David Fineberg bought 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($371.36). Also, insider Albert Soleiman bought 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($367.83). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 894 shares of company stock worth $89,886. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

