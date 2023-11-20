Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $7.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

CLNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Clene alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Clene

Clene Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CLNN opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 250,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,043,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,911.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.