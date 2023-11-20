Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLAR. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Clarus Stock Up 4.2 %

Clarus Announces Dividend

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. Clarus has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 36.9% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 191,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

