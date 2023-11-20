Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBOE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.27.

Shares of CBOE opened at $176.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.42. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,077,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,600,000 after buying an additional 43,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

