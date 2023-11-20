Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,555,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,973 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $367,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 539,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,047. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

