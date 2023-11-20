Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$8.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$10.00.

Separately, Raymond James raised Canaccord Genuity Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canaccord Genuity Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.91.

CF stock opened at C$7.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The stock has a market cap of C$699.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$6.50 and a 52-week high of C$11.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -29.06%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

