Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $13.27

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $13.91. Burford Capital shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 483,100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BUR. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Burford Capital Stock Up 7.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 9.68.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,137,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,708,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,890,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after buying an additional 817,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 890,341 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Featured Articles

