Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target at $16.43

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.75. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The company's revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 98,168 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 190.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

