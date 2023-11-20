Brokerages Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target at $41.50

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on YY. BOCOM International lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get JOYY alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on YY

Institutional Trading of JOYY

JOYY Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in JOYY by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

YY stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. JOYY has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.52.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $547.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.69 million. JOYY had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts expect that JOYY will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.