Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT at $54.53

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,643 shares of company stock worth $2,254,105. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,235,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,103,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

