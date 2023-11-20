Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.47.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.3 %

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 102,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,159. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.75.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

