Bokf Na Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.7% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,483.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after buying an additional 72,886 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,108,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,328. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.62.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

