Bokf Na Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies
In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,153 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $112.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.
Akamai Technologies Company Profile
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akamai Technologies
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.