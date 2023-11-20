Bokf Na Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,153 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $112.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.