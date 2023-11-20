Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Biocept Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biocept by 27.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biocept during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

