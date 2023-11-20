Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.23. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 19,579 shares trading hands.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $532.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 72.18%. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.2674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 84.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

