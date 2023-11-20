Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of IQVIA worth $290,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in IQVIA by 21.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.00. 420,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.57.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

