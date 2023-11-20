Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 96,903 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,903 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Equifax worth $191,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX traded up $3.89 on Monday, reaching $209.10. The company had a trading volume of 115,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.49 and a 200-day moving average of $202.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

