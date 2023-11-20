Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,091 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $260,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $155.29. 247,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,109. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $156.21. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

