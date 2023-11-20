Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,199,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $235,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $184.54. 115,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

