Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 88,779 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $164,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $10,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $166.02. The company had a trading volume of 41,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total value of $339,323.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,100.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,417.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $339,323.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,100.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,787 shares of company stock worth $2,705,200 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.