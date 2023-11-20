Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,337 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,642,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 0.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Blackstone worth $338,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,167. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock worth $128,543,218. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

