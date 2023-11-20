Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,864 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Amphenol worth $187,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

Amphenol stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 379,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,805. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.