Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 226,253.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & makes up approximately 1.4% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 3.19% of Carnival Co. & worth $673,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 158.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,689,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

CCL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.73. 7,917,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,838,594. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

