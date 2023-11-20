Bessemer Group Inc. Has $203.35 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 589,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $203,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.67. 229,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,194. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.13.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

