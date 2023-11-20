Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 131,162 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,021,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.
Visa Price Performance
V traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,746. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $250.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.26. The company has a market capitalization of $459.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
