Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 131,162 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,021,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

V traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,746. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $250.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.26. The company has a market capitalization of $459.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.