Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOC. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
