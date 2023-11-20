Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. CSFB dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

