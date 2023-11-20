Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $6.19 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $880.09 million and approximately $52.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $6.19 or 0.00016431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006241 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.48 or 0.99907404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,271,621 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,271,620.71201333 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.18864893 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 373 active market(s) with $43,241,073.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

