Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Receives $27.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

AC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $723.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

