AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $218.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on APPF

AppFolio Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $200.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.47 and a beta of 0.85. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $211.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.46.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth $354,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AppFolio by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,768,000 after buying an additional 102,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.