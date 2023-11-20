Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $6.27

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $7.00. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 432,419 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

The company has a market capitalization of $561.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $4,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,582,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also

