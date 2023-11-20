Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $6.27

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $7.00. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 432,419 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $4,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,582,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
