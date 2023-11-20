Analyzing Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of hopTo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -55.74% -183.68% -57.40% hopTo -2.55% -2.59% -1.70%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Duos Technologies Group and hopTo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duos Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.56%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than hopTo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and hopTo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $14.37 million 1.52 -$6.86 million ($1.23) -2.46 hopTo $3.91 million 1.36 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

hopTo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duos Technologies Group.

Summary

hopTo beats Duos Technologies Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. It also provides engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers proprietary and turnkey systems and applications, such as rip, an intelligent rail inspection portal comprising various modules for automated analysis, detection, and inspection at rail border crossings. Further, it provides IT asset management that includes infrastructure and device audit services for various data centers. The company offers its solutions to various industries, which comprise transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors, as well as commercial railways. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Environmental Capital Holdings, Inc.

About hopTo

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It provides its application publishing software solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company offers GO-Global, an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprise GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms, including Windows, Linux, UNIX, Apple OS X and iOS, and Google Android. The company sells its products through resellers, such as original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

