Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) PT at $85.33

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,686 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,188 shares of company stock worth $2,710,530 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Power Integrations by 45.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,329,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 39.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Power Integrations by 9.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Power Integrations by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $77.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.15. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

