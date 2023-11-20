Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 41 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $454.67. 1,412,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,891. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

