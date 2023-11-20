Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lessened by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,690,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,851,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $128.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

