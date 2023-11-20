AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of AbbVie worth $252,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $138.40. 1,116,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,369. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.95. The company has a market cap of $244.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

