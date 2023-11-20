6,436 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,436 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of Cavco Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $282.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.34 and its 200 day moving average is $276.56. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.13 and a 1 year high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

