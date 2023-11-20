6,247 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $115.86. 1,058,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,851,888. The company has a market cap of $317.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

