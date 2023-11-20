127,202 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,010. The company has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.