115,548 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 115,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $45.69. 5,840,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,291,319. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

